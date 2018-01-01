Christian Gaiser

Guest Writer
CEO, Bonial International Group

Christian Gaiser is CEO of Bonial International Group, a global alliance of companies in the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Russia and Brazil providing location-based comparison shopping services to online and mobile consumers, retailers and manufacturers. He is responsible for strategy, communications, marketing, sales and business development. Retale is the U.S.-based operations of Bonial International Group.

6 Tips for Expanding Your Business Internationally
Money makes the world go 'round but don't take anything else for granted when doing business far from home.
6 min read
