Christina Lovelock

Bio

Christina Lovelock is a digital leader, coach and author of Careers in Tech, Data and Digital. She is
active in the professional community, regularly speaking at events and conferences and champions
entry level roles. She carried out post-graduate research into the digital skills gap, and is the Director
of Community at the tech-consultancy startup Herd Consulting. Connect at Linkedin.com/in/christina-
lovelock

Latest

Technology

Why a new tech skills drive is sorely needed for the UK's tech startup ecosystem

The Prime minister has announced a £187m investment in a new TechFirst programme to help address the UK digital skills gap.

