Christine Jonas
Growth Specialist
A growth specialist by profession, Christine has worked with various entrepreneurs and startups to work on their long-term strategies and secure partnerships with brands like Grab and Lazada.
Follow Christine Jonas on Social
Latest
How This Social Impact Investor Is Expanding From Real Estate Into Green Companies
David Hamilton Nichols is a transformational speaker, author, impact investor and producer
More Authors You Might Like
-
Richard Okyere Mensah
Co-Founder at EllisX
-
-
Adrian Shepherd
CEO of iSucceed
-
Kathy Jeffery
CPO of Pear Therapeutics
-
Roey Mechrez
CTO and Co-founder of BeyondMinds
-
Saurabh Kumar
CEO of Rezolve.AI
-
Timothy Carter
CRO of SEO.co
-
Vivek Sharma
CEO of Movable Ink