Cindy Perman is a news editor at CNBC.com. She also writes the "There Must be a Pony in Here Somewhere" blog. She has been a writer and editor for more than 15 years. Her work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Yahoo.com, among others. She is also the author of "New York Curiosities" (2013, 2nd edition) and a stand-up comedian.