C.J. Prince

More From C.J. Prince

5 Ways to Raise Money Today
Starting a Business

5 Ways to Raise Money Today

With a little persistence and creativity, you can still find financing.
3 min read
Smart Moves in a Bad Economy
Finance

Smart Moves in a Bad Economy

When costs rise and customers wane, don't let knee-jerk reactions kick you in the wrong direction.
4 min read
Is The Price Right?
Starting a Business

Is The Price Right?

With the right execution, a price increase doesn't have to cost you your customers.
4 min read
Stay Out Of Trouble

Stay Out Of Trouble

Before you decide to call it quits, consider these tips for getting your business through tough times.
4 min read
Buyer's Market

Buyer's Market

If you have the cash, the market is ripe for dealing, just do your due diligence.
4 min read
Something to Bank On

Something to Bank On

Community banks have plenty of money to lend, but intense scrutiny has raised the bar.
4 min read
Terms of Endearment

Terms of Endearment

The private investment in public equity market is booming. Hold out for the right terms and your business could be, too.
4 min read
Less is More

Less is More

In tough times, it's more important than ever to squeeze all the profit you can from your business.
4 min read
In a Pinch

In a Pinch

Better safe than sorry, right? Here's how to safeguard your business from customers' credit woes.
4 min read
Pick and Save

Pick and Save

Don't wait until the last minute to save big on your 2008 taxes. Here's what to watch out for.
4 min read
New Money

New Money

With traditional bank loans hard to come by, try these quick fixes to get your business the capital it needs.
4 min read
Shared Effort

Shared Effort

Need goods and services but low on cash? Make vendors part owners and share the rewards.
4 min read
Time Bomb

Time Bomb

Late-paying customers can put your business in jeopardy. Get organized--and get paid on time.
4 min read
Deduction Junction

Deduction Junction

Don't let extra money slip between the cracks--plan now for next year's tax filing.
4 min read
Hire On First-Class Employees
Finance

Hire On First-Class Employees

Attract top-notch employees with a 401(k) plan that matches your company's success.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.