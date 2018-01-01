C.J. Prince

Starting a Business
5 Ways to Raise Money Today
With a little persistence and creativity, you can still find financing.
Smart Moves in a Bad Economy
When costs rise and customers wane, don't let knee-jerk reactions kick you in the wrong direction.
Is The Price Right?
With the right execution, a price increase doesn't have to cost you your customers.
Stay Out Of Trouble
Before you decide to call it quits, consider these tips for getting your business through tough times.
Buyer's Market
If you have the cash, the market is ripe for dealing, just do your due diligence.
Something to Bank On
Community banks have plenty of money to lend, but intense scrutiny has raised the bar.
Terms of Endearment
The private investment in public equity market is booming. Hold out for the right terms and your business could be, too.
Less is More
In tough times, it's more important than ever to squeeze all the profit you can from your business.
In a Pinch
Better safe than sorry, right? Here's how to safeguard your business from customers' credit woes.
Pick and Save
Don't wait until the last minute to save big on your 2008 taxes. Here's what to watch out for.
New Money
With traditional bank loans hard to come by, try these quick fixes to get your business the capital it needs.
Shared Effort
Need goods and services but low on cash? Make vendors part owners and share the rewards.
Time Bomb
Late-paying customers can put your business in jeopardy. Get organized--and get paid on time.
Deduction Junction
Don't let extra money slip between the cracks--plan now for next year's tax filing.
Hire On First-Class Employees
Attract top-notch employees with a 401(k) plan that matches your company's success.