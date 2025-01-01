Claudine Reid
Bio
Claudine Reid MBE's work spans social impact, thought leadership, and small business development, with a systems-thinking approach and three decades of experience leading and directing a grassroots organisation. She is responsible for pioneering innovative approaches to social and economic inclusion. Claudine supports large, complex organisations in the UK, USA, and the Caribbean to enhance their sustainability agendas
Latest
Breakup Season
Sometimes, moving on from outdated strategies or partnerships is the key to business growth. But emotional attachments, fear of loss, pride, and optimism often keep entrepreneurs from making tough decisions.