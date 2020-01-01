About Cohin Kakar, Pharm. D., MBA
Dr. Cohin Kakar is a cofounder of The Anthos Group, a vertically-integrated health & wellness company. He previously worked in medical affairs at various pharmaceutical companies prior to pursuing his entrepreneurial passion and is a published author in oncology, immunology and cannabinoid medicine.
More From Cohin Kakar, Pharm. D., MBA
Business Ideas
Have a Great Idea for a Business? Here's the Most Important Thing You Need to Do.
Far too often, entrepreneurs focus on their big idea rather than listening to the market.