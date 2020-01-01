Cohin Kakar, Pharm. D., MBA

Cohin Kakar, Pharm. D., MBA

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Marketing & Scientific Officer - TIDL Sport & CytoCx

About Cohin Kakar, Pharm. D., MBA

Dr. Cohin Kakar is a cofounder of The Anthos Group, a vertically-integrated health & wellness company. He previously worked in medical affairs at various pharmaceutical companies prior to pursuing his entrepreneurial passion and is a published author in oncology, immunology and cannabinoid medicine.

More From Cohin Kakar, Pharm. D., MBA

Have a Great Idea for a Business? Here's the Most Important Thing You Need to Do.
Business Ideas

Have a Great Idea for a Business? Here's the Most Important Thing You Need to Do.

Far too often, entrepreneurs focus on their big idea rather than listening to the market.
5 min read