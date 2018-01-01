Colin Darretta

Co-Founder and Founder of DojoMojo and WellPath
Colin Darretta is co-founder at DojoMojo and founder at WellPath; former private equity at CI Capital and investment banker at Goldman Sachs; and occasional angel investor and writer.

Unconventional Secrets to Hiring a Great Team as a Startup
Unconventional Secrets to Hiring a Great Team as a Startup

Embrace these counterintuitive tips and build the foundational team that will equip your team for future success.
How to Boost Deliverability and Win at Email Marketing
How to Boost Deliverability and Win at Email Marketing

Your email list can and should be the most reliable and cost-effective user acquisition tool. Take advantage of these tips to make sure that is true for your business.
How to Make Sure Your Company's Emails Stay Out of the Spam Folder
How to Make Sure Your Company's Emails Stay Out of the Spam Folder

Navigate the byzantine world of email deliverability and ensure you get the most out of your emails.
How We Built a Million-Person Email List in a Year
How We Built a Million-Person Email List in a Year

Building your list is not a black box but rather an achievable, repeatable and scalable process -- here's how we did it.
