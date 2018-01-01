Corri McFadden is the founder of eDrop-Off, one of eBay’s top sellers in the handbags, shoes and accessories category. She created the company in 2004 as she was wrapping up graduate school and grew the business into a national operation with pickup and closet cleans in all major cities. Most recently, Corri was inspired by the birth of her daughter, Zelda, to launch a second site, Glitter and Bubbles.
Women Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs Get to Take Maternity Leave, Too.
Time spent preparing to be away from the office -- including learning to delegate -- changed one new mom's perspective on everything business.