Guest Writer

Owner and Founder of eDrop-Off

Corri McFadden is the founder of eDrop-Off, one of eBay’s top sellers in the handbags, shoes and accessories category. She created the company in 2004 as she was wrapping up graduate school and grew the business into a national operation with pickup and closet cleans in all major cities. Most recently, Corri was inspired by the birth of her daughter, Zelda, to launch a second site, Glitter and Bubbles.