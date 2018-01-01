Cynthia McKay, CEO of Denver-based The McKay Group LLC, is a business growth consultant, attorney and psychotherapist who advises corporations on marketing growth and general expansion. She is the author of The Business of Gift Baskets: A Guide for Survival.
How to Prepare for Your Own Success
Power comes from knowledge, so don't let the details deter you from realizing your dreams.
When the Scammers Come Out to Play
Some of the best con artists are well-spoken, attractive and educated. So learn how to ramp up your anti-scammer arsenal.
From the Basement to Millions
Don't like marketing? Cynthia shares how she built her business one client at a time--and how you can, too.
Mentoring Other Women for Success
If you want support for your business, the best thing to do is start supporting others.