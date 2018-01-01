Cynthia McKay

Cynthia McKay, CEO of Denver-based The McKay Group LLC, is a business growth consultant, attorney and psychotherapist who advises corporations on marketing growth and general expansion. She is the author of The Business of Gift Baskets: A Guide for Survival.

More From Cynthia McKay

How to Prepare for Your Own Success
Starting a Business

How to Prepare for Your Own Success

Power comes from knowledge, so don't let the details deter you from realizing your dreams.
6 min read
When the Scammers Come Out to Play
Entrepreneurs

When the Scammers Come Out to Play

Some of the best con artists are well-spoken, attractive and educated. So learn how to ramp up your anti-scammer arsenal.
7 min read
From the Basement to Millions
Entrepreneurs

From the Basement to Millions

Don't like marketing? Cynthia shares how she built her business one client at a time--and how you can, too.
4 min read
Mentoring Other Women for Success
Entrepreneurs

Mentoring Other Women for Success

If you want support for your business, the best thing to do is start supporting others.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.