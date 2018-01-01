Cynthia Price

Cynthia Price

Guest Writer
Director of Marketing at Emma, Inc.
Cynthia Price is director of marketing at Emma, an email-marketing company. With an extensive background in sales and marketing, Cynthia represents Emma at conferences across the country, where she can be found geeking out about everything from subject lines to audience segmentation.

More From Cynthia Price

Why Dynamic Content Will Deliver for the Marketing Industry
Online Marketing

Why Dynamic Content Will Deliver for the Marketing Industry

This newer method supercharges personalization, allowing marketers to deliver individual subscribers different content, all from a single email.
4 min read
3 Elements That Will Make or Break an Email Marketing Campaign
Email Marketing

3 Elements That Will Make or Break an Email Marketing Campaign

With so much data, so many new channels and so much competition out there, it can be tough to determine which strategies are worth trying out.
5 min read
Why We Click: The Simple Psychology Behind Calls to Action
Online Marketing

Why We Click: The Simple Psychology Behind Calls to Action

4 ways marketers can tap into the human brain to drive customer action.
4 min read
Primal Marketing: 4 Ways to Create an Instant Connection With Customers
Marketing

Primal Marketing: 4 Ways to Create an Instant Connection With Customers

Tap into brain science research to get your message out loud and clear.
5 min read
3 Easy Steps to a Winning Welcome Series for New Email Subscribers
Email Marketing

3 Easy Steps to a Winning Welcome Series for New Email Subscribers

Don't just lump new prospects in with your current customers. They need to be nurtured until they're familiar with your brand.
4 min read
The 8-Second Challenge: Email Marketing for Our Shrinking Attention Span
Email Newsletters

The 8-Second Challenge: Email Marketing for Our Shrinking Attention Span

With consumers' attention spans at all time low, here is how to make sure people are reading your email-marketing messages.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.