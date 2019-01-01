About Dalia Nejem
Dalia Nejem has over 15 years of experience in sales, marketing and operations management across a variety of industries. She is currently Director of Marketing for Endeavor UAE, part of a global, non-profit organization that promotes job creation and sustainable economic growth. Endeavor supports high-impact entrepreneurs by giving them access to markets, capital and a network of global experts.
More From Dalia Nejem
Managing Employees
Diversifying Your Workforce: Five Steps To Reduce Gender Bias In Your Company
When it comes to gender diversity, we know there is still a long way to go.