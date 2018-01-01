Dan Curran

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of PowerPost

Dan Curran is a seasoned marketing and advertising entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of PowerPost, a comprehensive content publishing technology platform accelerator for brand marketers. PowerPost’s software centralizes content to allow for streamlined collaboration, measurement, and publishing.

More From Dan Curran

Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists
Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists

Your brand needs content that has a strong voice, is well-researched, and tells your story. Who can write content like that? Journalists.
4 Ways to Stock Your Content War Chest
4 Ways to Stock Your Content War Chest

Storing up owned content lets you control the conversation surrounding your brand.
