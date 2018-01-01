Dan Mangan

Writer for CNBC

Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare Subsidies
The court ruled that the federal subsidies that help people pay for their health plans are legal under the Affordable Care Act.
Harvard Professor Wages War Against Chinese Restaurant Over Outdated Menu
Business professor Benjamin Edelman notified 'the applicable authorities' after he was reportedly overcharged $4 on an order.
Obamacare's Very Small Business Exchange Enrollment
Remember those 'other' new Obamacare exchanges that small businesses were supposed to use to sign up workers for health insurance? Apparently a bunch of businesses forgot about them, too.
This New Coffee Lid Is All About the Aroma
A new kind of plastic lid promises to give coffee drinkers a stronger whiff of their beverage.
Doctors Skeptical and Confused About Obamacare, Survey Finds
Many physicians admit that they are not familiar with a number of important aspects of the Affordable Care Act.
