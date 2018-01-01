Dan S. Kennedy and Matt Zagula

No BS Trust Based MarketingDan S. Kennedy and Matt Zagula are the co-authors of No B.S. Trust-Based Marketing: The Ultimate Guide to Creating Trust in an Understandably Un-Trusting World, published by Entrepreneur Press in 2012. Kennedy is a strategic adviser, marketing consultant and coach in Phoenix, Ariz. Zagula, a Weirton, W.Va.-based financial consultant, leads a national advisory practice.

More From Dan S. Kennedy and Matt Zagula

How to Build Trust to Pave the Road to Wealth
Ready for Anything

How to Build Trust to Pave the Road to Wealth

Your relationship with customers is crucial to building your business, attracting profits and achieving long-term success.
5 min read
Show Customers Why They Should Trust You
Ready for Anything

Show Customers Why They Should Trust You

Using proof can help establish strong relationships with your customers.
5 min read
Publish a Book and Prosper as a Small-Business Owner
Marketing

Publish a Book and Prosper as a Small-Business Owner

Writing your own book can establish you as an authority and expert.
5 min read
Why Should Your Customers Trust You?
Marketing

Why Should Your Customers Trust You?

Understanding what drives a prospect's purchasing decisions -- familiarity, authority, affinity -- is key to building a successful relationship.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.