Dan Wheatley

Dan Wheatley

Contributor
Co-founder, CEO, StraightTalk Consulting

About Dan Wheatley

CEO/co-founder of StraightTalk Consulting, a SAAS operations and growth consultancy which works with founders to implement long term data-driven growth strategies.

More From Dan Wheatley

Investors Are Shunning Profits for 'Hypergrowth' Models. Here's Why You Should Avoid Them at All Costs
Business Model

Investors Are Shunning Profits for 'Hypergrowth' Models. Here's Why You Should Avoid Them at All Costs

As business owners and founders, we need to realize that venture capitalists are investors and money makers, not business owners. They see your company as a calculated risk within a broader portfolio in which only a few will succeed.
8 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.