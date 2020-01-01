About Dan Wheatley
CEO/co-founder of StraightTalk Consulting, a SAAS operations and growth consultancy which works with founders to implement long term data-driven growth strategies.
More From Dan Wheatley
Business Model
Investors Are Shunning Profits for 'Hypergrowth' Models. Here's Why You Should Avoid Them at All Costs
As business owners and founders, we need to realize that venture capitalists are investors and money makers, not business owners. They see your company as a calculated risk within a broader portfolio in which only a few will succeed.