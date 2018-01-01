Daniel DeMeo

Dan DeMeo has more than 12 years of concurrent experience as a C-level officer for CAN Capital, 1st Financial Bank USA, and J.P. Morgan & Co. In these positions, DeMeo was responsible for all finance and accounting activities including planning, investment, management, portfolio and product pricing, and balance sheet management.

Upgrading to EMV Reduces Fraud Liability and Boosts Customer Experience
Credit Cards

Upgrading to EMV Reduces Fraud Liability and Boosts Customer Experience

Make your goal to have system up and running well before Black Friday.
4 min read
Optimistic Entrepreneurs: Growth Anticipated But Accessing Capital Could Be an Issue
Growth Strategies

Optimistic Entrepreneurs: Growth Anticipated But Accessing Capital Could Be an Issue

As business owners pursue growth, they need to find the right financial partners who can help them achieve their dreams.
4 min read
How Much Should You Borrow to Grow Your Business?
Debt

How Much Should You Borrow to Grow Your Business?

Consider these four questions before taking on any kind of debt to expand your business.
5 min read
'Trust But Verify' Is How to Fight Back Against Employee Theft and Fraud
Lending

'Trust But Verify' Is How to Fight Back Against Employee Theft and Fraud

The people you can trust handling money are the ones who don't bristle at reasonable internal financial controls.
5 min read
How to Know When to Grow
Expansion

How to Know When to Grow

It looks like growth comes in spurts but, in reality, it comes in phases when you know you are ready.
5 min read
