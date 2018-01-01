Daniel DeMeo

Dan DeMeo has more than 12 years of concurrent experience as a C-level officer for CAN Capital, 1st Financial Bank USA, and J.P. Morgan & Co. In these positions, DeMeo was responsible for all finance and accounting activities including planning, investment, management, portfolio and product pricing, and balance sheet management.
Credit Cards
Upgrading to EMV Reduces Fraud Liability and Boosts Customer Experience
Make your goal to have system up and running well before Black Friday.
Growth Strategies
Optimistic Entrepreneurs: Growth Anticipated But Accessing Capital Could Be an Issue
As business owners pursue growth, they need to find the right financial partners who can help them achieve their dreams.
Debt
How Much Should You Borrow to Grow Your Business?
Consider these four questions before taking on any kind of debt to expand your business.
Lending
'Trust But Verify' Is How to Fight Back Against Employee Theft and Fraud
The people you can trust handling money are the ones who don't bristle at reasonable internal financial controls.
Expansion
How to Know When to Grow
It looks like growth comes in spurts but, in reality, it comes in phases when you know you are ready.