Guest Writer

Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Lemonlight Media

Daniel Marlow, founder and chief creative officer at Lemonlight Media , has helped brands produce more than 4,000 videos in the past three years. His portfolio includes work from Hyatt, Fila, Wayfair, T.J.Maxx and countless others. Prior to Lemonlight, Marlow won Best Documentary at the Eureka Springs Film Festival.