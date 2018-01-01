Dan Saks

Dan Saks

Guest Writer
President and Co-CEO, AppDirect

Dan Saks is co-founder, president and co-CEO of AppDirect, which provides cloud service marketplaces, billing and distribution, and reselling services for businesses around the world. 

More From Dan Saks

What's the Secret to the Success of Google, Ikea and Four Seasons? A Dynamic Culture.
Culture

What's the Secret to the Success of Google, Ikea and Four Seasons? A Dynamic Culture.

Your company can thrive if you define these three characteristics of a dynamic culture early on in your company's life cycle.
6 min read
I Co-Founded a Startup With My Best Friend: How to Balance Friendship and Business
Co-founders

I Co-Founded a Startup With My Best Friend: How to Balance Friendship and Business

Follow these three tips if you're thinking about co-founding a company with a friend.
5 min read
3 Tips for Maximizing Software-as-a-Service Growth
Ready for Anything

3 Tips for Maximizing Software-as-a-Service Growth

SaaS presents unique challenges and requires a different approach.
6 min read
4 Ways to Crack the Code for SaaS Sales
Ready for Anything

4 Ways to Crack the Code for SaaS Sales

An effective sales model is what drives revenue for a sustainable business.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.