About Danielle Blizzard
Danielle Blizzard has 10 years of experience building high-performing teams for private equity and venture capital backed digital businesses in Europe and the Middle East. She is currently a director at leap9, a talent and people science advisory designed to help entrepreneurial companies scale, powered by a team deeply familiar with the people and cultural challenges created by high growth.
More From Danielle Blizzard
Talent Management
Six Tips To Create A Winning Talent Strategy For Your Growing Enterprise
How to hire (and manage) talent as you scale.