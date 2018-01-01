Danny Lopez

Danny Lopez

Guest Writer
British Consul General, New York, and Director General for UK Trade & Investment USA

Danny Lopez has served as the British consul general in New York and director general for UK Trade & Investment USA since July 2011. He promotes the United Kingdom's economic profile, foreign policy and national security priorities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut’s Fairfield County.  

More From Danny Lopez

Global Business

America Is Still the Land of Opportunity for British Tech Stars

A British consul general details how transplants from across the pond eye the States for entrepreneurial endeavors and outlines a few obstacles to their success.
6 min read
