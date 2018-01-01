Darrah Brustein

Guest Writer
Founder of Equitable Payments, Network Under/Over 40, and Finance Whiz Kids
Darrah Brustein is a serial entrepreneur and networking guru who's founded Equitable PaymentsNetwork Under 40 and Network Over 40.  She also authored Finance Whiz Kids to teach children financial literacy through fun and engaging illustrated stories.

Trends

How Cultural Momentum Can Kickstart Your Business

Take inspiration from these four health and wellness companies riding current consumers trends.
4 min read
Social Entrepreneurship

7 Companies Empowering You to Give Gifts That Give Back

Not only do these seven companies make cool products, your purchases give back to communities in need.
4 min read
Young Entrepreneurs

1 Entrepreneur's Journey Striking Gold, Striking Out, Then Striking the Right Balance

Robby Berthume of Bull & Beard started as an entrepreneur at age 14. He's now 30. He's learned some things along the way.
7 min read
Transparency

4 Ways to Establish Transparency in Your Business

Learn how an Atlanta CEO established transparency and vulnerability in his business.
4 min read
Marketing Mistakes

Are You Making Any of These 6 Marketing Mistakes?

For instance, ever realize how ineffective broadcasting your message is these days?
7 min read
Growth Hacking

Growth-Hacking 101

Growth-hacking expert Phil LaBoon shares 4 steps to take to accelerate growth for your brand.
4 min read
Theater

6 Tips From the Improv Stage You Can Apply to Your Business

Improv isn't just for theatrical actors; it can teach your employees, too.
5 min read
Consumer Psychology

The Unconscious Power of Brands

As you design your marketing, have you considered the emerging field of neuromarketing?
5 min read
southeast

10 Reasons To Consider the Southeast for a Startup or Investment Location

Affordability, nice people and business-friendly government are only some of the reasons to move south. Awesome barbecue is another.
5 min read
Marriage

Is Your Marriage to An Entrepreneur Doomed?

Think of your spouse as 'loving, fun, intelligent and fun' and you'll be off to a great start.
7 min read
FinTech

5 Fintech Companies Working to Better Your Investing Future

Can the Motor City switch its focus from cars to finance? One Detroit-based financial news and data company thinks so.
5 min read
Corporate Philanthropy

8 Entrepreneurs Making a Fortune -- and Giving it Back

From athletic socks to medical scrubs to yummy desserts, these founders are programming their products to produce revenues and good vibes in equal quantity.
8 min read
Tech Leaders

8 Tech Pioneers to Watch

From online formal wear to people's posture to personal storage, these tech companies aim to improve, maybe revolutionize, our lives.
6 min read
Income Inequality

3 Men Leading the Fight for Equality

This is Women's History Month. What are you doing to empower the women at your company?
5 min read
Networking

Are You 'Networking' for All the Wrong Reasons?

Here are five organizations for young people that work to put the 'selflessness' element back into networking.
4 min read
