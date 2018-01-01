Darrah Brustein

Trends
How Cultural Momentum Can Kickstart Your Business
Take inspiration from these four health and wellness companies riding current consumers trends.
Social Entrepreneurship
7 Companies Empowering You to Give Gifts That Give Back
Not only do these seven companies make cool products, your purchases give back to communities in need.
Young Entrepreneurs
1 Entrepreneur's Journey Striking Gold, Striking Out, Then Striking the Right Balance
Robby Berthume of Bull & Beard started as an entrepreneur at age 14. He's now 30. He's learned some things along the way.
Transparency
4 Ways to Establish Transparency in Your Business
Learn how an Atlanta CEO established transparency and vulnerability in his business.
Marketing Mistakes
Are You Making Any of These 6 Marketing Mistakes?
For instance, ever realize how ineffective broadcasting your message is these days?
Growth Hacking
Growth-Hacking 101
Growth-hacking expert Phil LaBoon shares 4 steps to take to accelerate growth for your brand.
Theater
6 Tips From the Improv Stage You Can Apply to Your Business
Improv isn't just for theatrical actors; it can teach your employees, too.
Consumer Psychology
The Unconscious Power of Brands
As you design your marketing, have you considered the emerging field of neuromarketing?
southeast
10 Reasons To Consider the Southeast for a Startup or Investment Location
Affordability, nice people and business-friendly government are only some of the reasons to move south. Awesome barbecue is another.
Marriage
Is Your Marriage to An Entrepreneur Doomed?
Think of your spouse as 'loving, fun, intelligent and fun' and you'll be off to a great start.
FinTech
5 Fintech Companies Working to Better Your Investing Future
Can the Motor City switch its focus from cars to finance? One Detroit-based financial news and data company thinks so.
Corporate Philanthropy
8 Entrepreneurs Making a Fortune -- and Giving it Back
From athletic socks to medical scrubs to yummy desserts, these founders are programming their products to produce revenues and good vibes in equal quantity.
Tech Leaders
8 Tech Pioneers to Watch
From online formal wear to people's posture to personal storage, these tech companies aim to improve, maybe revolutionize, our lives.
Income Inequality
3 Men Leading the Fight for Equality
This is Women's History Month. What are you doing to empower the women at your company?
Networking
Are You 'Networking' for All the Wrong Reasons?
Here are five organizations for young people that work to put the 'selflessness' element back into networking.