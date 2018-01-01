David and Carrie McKeegan

Work-Life Balance
How to Manage Work in An Office That Never Sleeps
If your remote workforce is working around the clock, time-management is key to maintaining their productivity and your sanity.
Virtual Teams
Top 5 Tips for Strategic Planning in a Virtual Company
Not being mired in the daily gind of an office can provide you and your team with a clear perspective.
Virtual Business
The Quiz Every Entrepreneur Should Take Before Going Virtual
If you answer 'yes' more than 'no', you may want to stick with a brick–and-mortar business.
Virtual Teams
The 5 Mistakes We Made When We First Launched Our Virtual Company
No one starts a business and does everything right, but if you're going to make mistakes, why not share those missteps with other budding entrepreneurs and help them avoid the same pitfalls?
Virtual Teams
4 Myths Debunked About Employees Working Remotely
If you are committed to success at all costs, there are many compelling reasons to shake up the traditional approach and switch over to a virtual setup.
Taxes
Taxes and Virtual Entrepreneurs: 3 Questions to Ask
Depending on where you choose to operate your business or which corporate structure you decide upon, your tax liability can make or break your company.
Virtual Teams
How to Manage Employee Trial Periods for a Virtual Team
Introducing new team members into a virtual organization has its challenges so by creating a well-designed probationary period, you can ensure the fit is right -- for both the employee and the company.
Managing Remote Teams
How You Can Take a Vacation Without Your Business Falling Apart
Here are five steps to ensure your vacation time will be one of relaxation, not stress.
Recruiting
5 Must-Ask Questions When Recruiting A Virtual Team
Here are our approved 'asks' when interviewing for a virtual position.
Software
Before You Purchase Software for Your Business, Consider These Do's and Don'ts
Choosing the right software for your business can be downright daunting but being cautious and putting in the effort on the front end will pay dividends in the long run.
Spouses
The 5 Commandments of Running a Successful Business With Your Spouse
Being an entrepreneur comes with a unique set of challenges but running your business jointly with your spouse can take that to a whole different level.
Virtual Business
The 4 Biggest Myths About Working at a Virtual Company
Whether you are working from home or managing those who do, separating fact from fiction is critical to personal and corporate success.
Productivity
How to Create Much-Needed Structure for Your Remote Workforce
Because virtual companies already operate without a central physical location, it is even more critical to have structures and disciplines in place to have a smooth, integrated and effective workforce.
Managing Remote Teams
5 Ways to Ensure Your Virtual Workforce is Productive During the Holiday Season
Here a few tips on ways to keep your team productive and focused during the hustle and bustle of the season.
Trust
4 Ways Your Virtual Business Can Build Customer Confidence and Credibility
Just because you can't meet face-to-face with your customers, doesn't mean you can't build trust from a distance.