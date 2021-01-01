Signing out of account, Standby...
David Castain
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur
David Castain is a serial entrepreneur, travel influencer, philanthropist, and scholar. He has a Bachelor’s from Howard University, a Master’s from Georgetown University and is currently a Business Psychology Ph.D. student at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Follow David Castain on Social
Latest
3 Ways to Transform Your Instagram Into Your Resume and Take Control of Your Personal Brand
With the advancement of technology, paper resumes are becoming increasingly worthless.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Patrick Parker
5X SaaS Founder
-
Zac Almeida
CEO of The SEO Hustler
-
Mark Flaharty
Chief Growth Officer of Glassbox
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Katerina Antonova
Cofounder and CEO of Aeris PR