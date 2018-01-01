David Chait

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Problem Solver; Founder & CEO, Travefy.com

David Donner Chait is the co-founder and CEO of group travel tool Travefy. He previously served as senior policy advisor at the SBA and worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

4 Tips for Setting Up a Successful Pivot Strategy
The Grind

4 Tips for Setting Up a Successful Pivot Strategy

When it comes to refocusing your business, you need to be smart about changing course.
4 min read
5 Tips for Effective Team Meetings
The Grind

5 Tips for Effective Team Meetings

Here are a few pointers on how to optimize the frequency and structure of team meetings , ensure everyone is informed, aligned on goals and most of all meetings are productive.
3 min read
5 Tips for Continuous Strategic Planning
The Grind

5 Tips for Continuous Strategic Planning

Over time, your business plan will change. Here are a few tips to smartly and efficiently update your strategic plan and build team buy-in.
3 min read
6 Steps to Building an Actionable Sales Plan
Ready for Anything

6 Steps to Building an Actionable Sales Plan

While a great product is the core of any business, a clear sales and marketing strategy is vital to growth and success.
3 min read
The Art of Hacking a Conference
The Grind

The Art of Hacking a Conference

Here are five tips to make the most of any conference, without spending a ton of money.
4 min read
How to Survive Startup-Event Overload
Ready for Anything

How to Survive Startup-Event Overload

Five tips to navigate the awesome (but endless) sea of startup events.
4 min read
6 Tips on Getting Customer Feedback and Making It Actionable
The Grind

6 Tips on Getting Customer Feedback and Making It Actionable

While qll entrepreneurs know that customer insights are invaluable to product design and continued improvement, acquiring and organizing useful feedback is easier said than done.
4 min read
6 Tips for Striking the Perfect Balance Between Work and Family Life
The Grind

6 Tips for Striking the Perfect Balance Between Work and Family Life

Startup life can easily dominate one's schedule, but, as some entrepreneurs forget, they aren't the only ones with schedules, responsibilities, and needs.
5 min read
The Often-Overlooked Value of Cold Calling
Ready for Anything

The Often-Overlooked Value of Cold Calling

Even if you run a scalable Internet business, you should still look beyond online channels for product validation and sales strategy support.
4 min read
How to Be Your Own PR Machine
The Grind

How to Be Your Own PR Machine

Here are seven tips to increase brand awareness and press reach
4 min read
7 Tips For Hiring The Best Startup Talent
The Grind

7 Tips For Hiring The Best Startup Talent

For any entrepreneur, identifying and hiring your first non-founding employees is one of the most important decisions you'll ever make.
4 min read
7 Ways to Keep Your Team Hungry
The Grind

7 Ways to Keep Your Team Hungry

Startups are notorious for having long hours, a lot of bumps in the road and many projects occurring simultaneously. When times get tough and your team is down, here are seven ways to keep them motivated.
4 min read
Here is One Way to Grow Your Customer Base
The Grind

Here is One Way to Grow Your Customer Base

Getting customers to notice your startup in a sea of competitors can be tough. Using the ‘roll-up' strategy, entrepreneurs are able to acquire new customers -- quickly.
4 min read
Getting the Most From Your Startup's Board of Directors
The Grind

Getting the Most From Your Startup's Board of Directors

Forming a board of directors is no easy feat. So don't waste this precious resource, milk it for all its worth.
5 min read
How to Break Through the Online Noise and Get Customers
The Grind

How to Break Through the Online Noise and Get Customers

Entrepreneurs often spend a lot of money trying to stand out from the crowd. But one simple (and inexpensive) trick can help you gain attention from consumers.
5 min read
