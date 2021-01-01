The e-commerce industry was already growing before the pandemic hit. But what used to be a convenience is now a necessity. Even as the economy opens up, e-commerce is here to stay and is poised for growth. In addition to providing an overview of the industry, David Cohne evaluates five of the biggest e-commerce stocks such as Amazon.com (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Shopify (SHOP), Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), and Wayfair (W).