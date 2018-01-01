David Frogel

David Frogel

Guest Writer
President, Founder, AnchorOps

David Frogel is the president and founder of AnchorOps, the trusted advertising and media industry resource for improving profit margins via software, services and financial solutions. It was Frogel's prior experiences in media and software that led him to establish AnchorOps in May 2012. Prior to AnchorOps, he was the COO/CFO and a member of the board of Blitz Media, a Waltham, Mass.-based media-buying agency. At Blitz, Frogel helped dramatically improve profit margins by redesigning agency workflow; implementing software platforms; and designing proprietary, custom software that became a key differentiator for the firm.

 

More From David Frogel

Before Starting Out, Pick up the Basics on Someone Else's Dime
Employee Training

Learn from the ground up by working with an entrepreneur.
5 min read
