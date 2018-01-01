David Frogel is the president and founder of AnchorOps, the trusted advertising and media industry resource for improving profit margins via software, services and financial solutions. It was Frogel's prior experiences in media and software that led him to establish AnchorOps in May 2012. Prior to AnchorOps, he was the COO/CFO and a member of the board of Blitz Media, a Waltham, Mass.-based media-buying agency. At Blitz, Frogel helped dramatically improve profit margins by redesigning agency workflow; implementing software platforms; and designing proprietary, custom software that became a key differentiator for the firm.