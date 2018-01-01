David G. Ebert and Warren E. Friss

Legal
Save Time and Money, Tell Your Attorney Everything
Communication drives attorney-client relationships, but clients, perhaps fearful or simply embarrassed, are often reluctant to tell all.
Thank You Very Much, Now Stop: Putting an End to Excessive Lawyering
Excessive lawyering is the client's natural enemy. Here are a few pieces of advice on how to make sure you are on the same page as your lawyer and your expectations are met.
How to Find the Right Lawyer for You
It's important that you actually like your attorney, and that you understand the fee structure.