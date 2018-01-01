David G. Ebert and Warren E. Friss

Guest Writer

Partners at Ingram Yuzek LLP

David G. Ebert and Warren E. Friss are partners at Ingram Yuzek LLP in New York City. David has been litigating and trying complex commercial matters for nearly 30 years. Warren has more than 25 years of experience in private practice, as general counsel to a public company and as a senior business executive. Deeply passionate about legal practice, they frequently write and speak on commercial law and the attorney-client relationship.