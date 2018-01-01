David Leonhardt

David Leonhardt runs THGM Writing Services, a freelance writing agency that helps clients write books, articles, blogs, press releases, screenplays and speeches. He has authored his own books and ghostwritten books for others. His background is in media relations and public affairs, before becoming an entrepreneur. He is a people-oriented writer, focusing on topics related to small business, personal finance, communications, lifestyle and healthy living.

5 Ways to Fertilize Your Online Garden
Marketing Bootcamp

5 Ways to Fertilize Your Online Garden

Your website is like a garden for your business. Here are five steps to making that business grow.
6 min read
4 Creative Ways to Use Free Samples to Grow Your Business
samples

4 Creative Ways to Use Free Samples to Grow Your Business

All you Costco customers out there know exactly what that means.
6 min read
3 Ways to Showcase Your Product's Quality Online
Marketing Bootcamp

3 Ways to Showcase Your Product's Quality Online

There are just a few reliable techniques on a website for getting customers to "feel the quality" of your product.
5 min read
The Many Unheralded Perils of Automating Your Customer Service
Marketing Automation

The Many Unheralded Perils of Automating Your Customer Service

You'll find hundreds of articles praising the benefits of automation. You'll find very few warning of the dangers.
6 min read
Does Your Website Say, 'Trust Me'? It Better.
Websites

Does Your Website Say, 'Trust Me'? It Better.

Just as you'd walk out of a shady restaurant or car dealership, so will a customer who doesn't trust you leave your website.
6 min read
