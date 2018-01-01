David Nichols

David Nichols

Guest Writer
David Nichols, Americas Innovation Leader for EY Advisory
David Nichols, principal and Executive Committee member in EY Advisory, is the Americas Innovation Leader focused on driving growth opportunities through innovation. He previously led the Technology and Digital Transformation Leader for EY Americas and was a Global Managing Partner for Accenture.

More From David Nichols

Your Company Needs an Innovation Culture, Not an Innovation Team
Company Culture

Your Company Needs an Innovation Culture, Not an Innovation Team

You don't become an innovative company by hiring a few people to work on it while everybody else goes through the motions.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.