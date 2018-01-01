David Priemer

David Priemer

Guest Writer
VP of Sales at Salesforce
David Priemer is the VP of Sales at Salesforce. He is also a three-time startup guy.

More From David Priemer

3 Crazy Interview Questions to Help Identify Top Sales Talent
Hiring Tips

Hiring top sales talent is never easy but injecting a little fun and creativity into the interview process can help you secure ideal candidates.
5 min read
Use This Infomercial Secret to Supercharge Your Product Pitch
Ready for Anything

While often captivating, repetitive, and a bit cheesy, there's a lot any sales professional can learn from infomercials about pitching a product.
4 min read
Here Is the One Question You Need to Ask Your Sales Team
Ready for Anything

As sales leaders, our job is to help our teams develop their skills, so they sell more of our products and services quicker and with less friction. Here is how to do it.
6 min read
Use the 'Puppy' Approach to Close More Sales
Ready for Anything

You know the approach you used as a kid to ask for a puppy? Well, this same tactic works in business, too.
6 min read
3 Quick Ways to Build Massive Sales Credibility
Ready for Anything

Here is how to infuse your sales reps with the confidence and credibility they need to make the big calls and drive the pipeline you expect.
6 min read
Want to Avoid Buyer's Remorse? Here Are 4 Tips for Hiring Top Talent.
Hiring Tips

To cut through the hiring noise, here are four techniques that will help reinforce or debunk the feelings you have towards a candidate.
6 min read
