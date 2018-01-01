David Priemer

Hiring Tips
3 Crazy Interview Questions to Help Identify Top Sales Talent
Hiring top sales talent is never easy but injecting a little fun and creativity into the interview process can help you secure ideal candidates.
Use This Infomercial Secret to Supercharge Your Product Pitch
While often captivating, repetitive, and a bit cheesy, there's a lot any sales professional can learn from infomercials about pitching a product.
Here Is the One Question You Need to Ask Your Sales Team
As sales leaders, our job is to help our teams develop their skills, so they sell more of our products and services quicker and with less friction. Here is how to do it.
Use the 'Puppy' Approach to Close More Sales
You know the approach you used as a kid to ask for a puppy? Well, this same tactic works in business, too.
3 Quick Ways to Build Massive Sales Credibility
Here is how to infuse your sales reps with the confidence and credibility they need to make the big calls and drive the pipeline you expect.
Want to Avoid Buyer's Remorse? Here Are 4 Tips for Hiring Top Talent.
To cut through the hiring noise, here are four techniques that will help reinforce or debunk the feelings you have towards a candidate.