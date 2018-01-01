David Stack

Guest Writer
CFO of Qstream
David Stack is an entrepreneur and finance executive based primarily in Boston. He is the CFO of Qstream, a board director at BrandYourself and the former CFO at Hubspot.

More From David Stack

How Being Transparent Helps Scale Your Company
A culture of trust is the bedrock for success. It starts living your core values every day.
3 min read
A CFO's Perspective on Mastering Time When Your Startup Needs You Most
Ready for Anything

The sooner you master time management in your startup, the better for your effectiveness as a leader.
4 min read
Reporting for Duty: The Case for a Strong Reporting Structure
Metrics

The SaaS CFO role should include a robust reporting package.
4 min read
A CFO's Perspective on Scaling Startup Growth
Startup Growth

The most significant multitasking talent you need in a startup is knowing how to dream big while pinching pennies.
4 min read
How Stock Options Can Help Your Startup Attract and Retain Top Talent
Stocks

Partial owners of a company have a vested interest not only in their own performance but in the long-term success of the whole company.
4 min read
