David Waxman

David Waxman

David Waxman co-founded the web community Firefly Network (acquired by Microsoft in 1998), the hardware and ISP service People PC (acquired by Earthlink in 2002), and the internet-based advertising agency Spot Runner. He also now works as a consultant, helping early-stage startups get established and advising established companies on how to think like entrepreneurs. He lives in Los Angeles.

More From David Waxman

Why a Star Hire Isn't Your Ticket to Success
Growth Strategies

Why a Star Hire Isn't Your Ticket to Success

Too many businesses suffer from 'Magic Person Syndrome' -- waiting for the perfect executive to fix their problems.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.