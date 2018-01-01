Deji Atoyebi

Business Model
4 Effective Business Models That Built Billion-Dollar Companies
From software that's free to virtual goods that cost real money, all the new models have their uses.
Productivity
5 Counter-Intuitive Psychological Facts About Increasing Productivity
Daydream, but not for eight hours.
Artificial Intelligence
Big Data Combined With Machine Learning Helps Businesses Make Much Smarter Decisions
Machine learning unveils the hidden potentials of big data to solve complex business problems.