Derek Andersen

Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, Startup Grind

Derek Andersen is the founder of Startup Grind, a 150-city community educating, mentoring, and connecting entrepreneurs. Startup Grind is based in 60 countries with over 1000 volunteers. Previous to that he sold Commonred to Income.com and did product marketing at Electronic Arts. He lives in Palo Alto with his wife and three children.