Derek Lidow

Entrepreneurship
Which Type of Entrepreneur Are You: Bedrock or High-Risk?
There are two fundamentally different kinds of entrepreneurs. It doesn't matter which you are, so long as you know which you are.
Entrepreneurship
Getting at the Real Why
The most successful entrepreneurs in history have been those acutely tuned to solving the most common problems.
stages
Leading a Startup in Stage Four: Self-Sustainability
The travails of stage three have been surmounted; finally things are going well. Now it's time to disrupt your own company.
stages
Leading a Startup in Stage Three: Growing Strong
Smoothing the lumps and wrinkles out of your enterprise is a grinding process, but the company that does is sturdier for it.
Startups
Leading a Startup in Stage 2: Operational Validation
Learn how to negotiate this treacherous ground and achieve operational validation.
Finding Customers
How to Find Real Customers for Your Startup
Tips for mastering the tricky first step of turning your idea into a viable business.
Growth Strategies
The 4 Stages of Enterprise Maturity: From Startup to Self-Sustaining
At each stage, you must undertake specific tasks, acquire new organizational skills and expand your leadership competencies to meet the demands of a changing and growing business.
Entrepreneurial Psychology
5 Questions to Help You Find Out Why You Really Want to Be an Entrepreneur
Your strongest motivations arise from the things that are the source of your happiness or that protect you from primal fears. Explore them.
Corporate Culture
Do Startup Cultures Have to Be Profane?
Swearing and obscenity grant psychological release but they may turn off potential customers and thwart career advancement.
Crisis Management
Taking the Bite Out of a Workplace Crisis
With their limited resources, startups are especially challenged when things go awry. Put in place an effective response plan for when they do.