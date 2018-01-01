Derek Lidow

Guest Writer
Teaches entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity at Princeton University, author of Startup Leadership
Derek Lidow is a successful global CEO, researcher, innovator, startup coach and professor at Princeton University, where he teaches entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation. He was tapped by the University to inaugurate a campus-wide “design thinking” curriculum. Lidow is the author of Building on Bedrock:  What Sam Walton, Walt Disney, and other Great Self-Made Entrepreneurs Can Teach Us About Building Valuable Companies (2018) and Startup Leadership: How Savvy Entrepreneurs Turn Their Ideas Into Successful Enterprises (2014).

Which Type of Entrepreneur Are You: Bedrock or High-Risk?
Entrepreneurship

Which Type of Entrepreneur Are You: Bedrock or High-Risk?

There are two fundamentally different kinds of entrepreneurs. It doesn't matter which you are, so long as you know which you are.
8 min read
Getting at the Real Why
Entrepreneurship

Getting at the Real Why

The most successful entrepreneurs in history have been those acutely tuned to solving the most common problems.
6 min read
Leading a Startup in Stage Four: Self-Sustainability
stages

Leading a Startup in Stage Four: Self-Sustainability

The travails of stage three have been surmounted; finally things are going well. Now it's time to disrupt your own company.
5 min read
Leading a Startup in Stage Three: Growing Strong
stages

Leading a Startup in Stage Three: Growing Strong

Smoothing the lumps and wrinkles out of your enterprise is a grinding process, but the company that does is sturdier for it.
6 min read
Leading a Startup in Stage 2: Operational Validation
Startups

Leading a Startup in Stage 2: Operational Validation

Learn how to negotiate this treacherous ground and achieve operational validation.
7 min read
How to Find Real Customers for Your Startup
Finding Customers

How to Find Real Customers for Your Startup

Tips for mastering the tricky first step of turning your idea into a viable business.
5 min read
The 4 Stages of Enterprise Maturity: From Startup to Self-Sustaining
Growth Strategies

The 4 Stages of Enterprise Maturity: From Startup to Self-Sustaining

At each stage, you must undertake specific tasks, acquire new organizational skills and expand your leadership competencies to meet the demands of a changing and growing business.
6 min read
5 Questions to Help You Find Out Why You Really Want to Be an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurial Psychology

5 Questions to Help You Find Out Why You Really Want to Be an Entrepreneur

Your strongest motivations arise from the things that are the source of your happiness or that protect you from primal fears. Explore them.
8 min read
Do Startup Cultures Have to Be Profane?
Corporate Culture

Do Startup Cultures Have to Be Profane?

Swearing and obscenity grant psychological release but they may turn off potential customers and thwart career advancement.
5 min read
Taking the Bite Out of a Workplace Crisis
Crisis Management

Taking the Bite Out of a Workplace Crisis

With their limited resources, startups are especially challenged when things go awry. Put in place an effective response plan for when they do.
5 min read
