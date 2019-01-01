About Dhiren P. Harchandani
Dhiren P. Harchandani is the founder of Zenboxed. Harchandani, a key member of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), has 20 years of experience in the technology sector. He began his career in consulting in Silicon Valley during the dot-com era. In 2006, Harchandani moved to the Gulf, where for the past 13 years he has been a serial entrepreneur focused on emerging and innovative technologies. His extensive experience in technology spans consumer-facing applications and infrastructure technologies to SaaS for the real estate sector. Beyond technology management and entrepreneurial pursuits, Harchandani has led companies in the retail and apparel sectors with sales in excess of US$400 million. Harchandani attained his B.S. from the University of the Pacific, and in 2014 he attended Harvard Business School. He is an active angel investor in technology businesses and is an active mentor to startup founders worldwide. He has been an investor in crypto for several years.
More From Dhiren P. Harchandani
Mental Health
Defining Priorities: When Fatherhood And Entrepreneurship Collide
"My mask was off, and I realized that being vulnerable is being strong. I can't do it all, and that's okay."