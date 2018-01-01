Dinesh B. Singh

Founder, NavrasaDuende, Production House

A successful entrepreneur and technocrat, Dinesh Singh is a veteran in the business arena and an ardent patron of the arts.He is the Managing Director – Energo Group and the Founder of Energo Engineering Projects Limited (EEPL). An engineer by profession, he has worked on several important international projects in the initial years of his career. Following his return to India, he combined his entrepreneurial experience and knowledge of the Engineering/manufacturing industry and established the Energo Group.

 

Trends Which Will Drive the Indian Entertainment Sector
Entertainment

From cheap internet to various international channels entertainment industry is not at all what it use to be,hence we explore the it in depth
6 min read
The Seriously Funny Business Of Cartooning
cartoon

On World Cartoonist Day, let's try to find out why this art form is relevant even today.
3 min read
'Follow Your Dreams And Trust Your Hunches To Be Successful In Life'
Dreams

Once you approach the middle age, your experience sharpens your hunches and adds validation to them, based on credible management principles and success stories.
6 min read
