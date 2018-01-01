Dinesh Goel

Aasaanjobs.com is a recruitment company for entry level and mid-level jobs in the country. We are in the process of creating a digital identity for millions who play such a crucial role in the ever expanding service industry of the country.
The company is focused on disrupting the extremely frictional recruitment industry by making the process quick, convenient and smooth for all the collaborators.
Recruitment
The Top Trends in Recruitment Technology for 2017
Such lackluster developments of the recent past are certain to trickle down to the year 2017 and therefore, the first half of this year looks like a mixed bag.
demonetization
Impact of Demonetization on Recruitment Will Differ from One Sector to The Other
As soon as the demonetization drive was announced, the organized sector faced a major liquidity crunch.