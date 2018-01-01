Dinesh Goel

Guest Writer

Co-Founder & CEO,Aasaanjobs.com

Aasaanjobs.com is a recruitment company for entry level and mid-level jobs in the country. We are in the process of creating a digital identity for millions who play such a crucial role in the ever expanding service industry of the country.



The company is focused on disrupting the extremely frictional recruitment industry by making the process quick, convenient and smooth for all the collaborators.