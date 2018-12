Guest Writer

Founder, Ideation Labs

Dipika Mallya is the founder of Ideation Labs , and she facilitates interactive sessions to help incubators, accelerators and startups solve marketing and design challenges. She has worked for leading brands in the region, including Cleartrip, YouGov and the Al-Futtaim Group. She holds a Master’s degree in Advertising from The University of Texas at Austin, and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.