Dipika Mallya

Guest Writer
Founder, Ideation Labs
Dipika Mallya is the founder of Ideation Labs, and she facilitates interactive sessions to help incubators, accelerators and startups solve marketing and design challenges. She has worked for leading brands in the region, including Cleartrip, YouGov and the Al-Futtaim Group. She holds a Master’s degree in Advertising from The University of Texas at Austin, and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. 

More From Dipika Mallya

The Power of Design Jams (And How They Can Help Your Startup)
Growth Strategies

The Power of Design Jams (And How They Can Help Your Startup)

With the UAE Innovation Month in full swing, it could be the right time to explore the concept of design jams within organizations, governments and societies.
3 min read
Start Small: The Manager's Guide to Corporate Innovation
Management

Start Small: The Manager's Guide to Corporate Innovation

Boosting innovation at the workplace is crucial for organizations to stay competitive and future-oriented.
4 min read
Eureka! Four Ideation Techniques To Get Your Team Thinking
Brainstorming

Eureka! Four Ideation Techniques To Get Your Team Thinking

Structured ideation can be used to solve a variety of business challenges; from developing a marketing strategy to redesigning a product or service.
3 min read
