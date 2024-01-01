Dmitrii Kucher
How to Transform Public Services With Innovative Digital Solutions
Digital transformation of public services is not merely a trend; it is a necessity. However, getting a contract can be a challenging task for companies. Why do governments sometimes hesitate to invest in digitalization, and how can businesses overcome this challenge? Let's figure it out.