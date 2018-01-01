Dmitry Dragilev

Entrepreneurs
10 Tweaks That Can Boost Lagging Articles Onto Google's First Page
You wouldn't think resizing your images could increase your ranking, but it can.
Why I Am Killing a Startup That Has Over 100,000 Customers
Having sold a startup for $1 million, this founder knows the importance of looking past short-term success.
SEO
Here's What Really Matters for SEO in 2016
Someone analyzed 1 million Google results to find out what techniques rank highly on the search engine.
Email Marketing
How I Went From Zero to 5,000 Email Subscribers in Six Months
And I didn't spend a dime.
Lead Generation
How to Get 60 Leads in 24 Hours With a Landing Page and a LinkedIn Group
If you want to get some quick qualified leads you do not need fancy ad campaigns and you most certainly do not need to spend a ton of money.