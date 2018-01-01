Guest Writer

Co-founder and CEO, Abartys Health

Dolmarie Mendez is co-founder and CEO of Abartys Health, a health insurance tech company that has created a system that allows seamless data flow and communication among insurers, doctors and patients. She was inspired to co-found Abartys Health after being misdiagnosed herself, due to poorly tracked health records - which resulted in a four month hospital stay which almost cost her life. Mendez is a health systems professional, a certified healthcare reform specialist, self insurance certified specialist. She was named one of Caribbean Business’s Top 40 Women Under 40 in 2015.