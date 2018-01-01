Donna Chambers

First Things First

Buying your first computer, PC theft protection.
Keep It Clean

PC housekeeping, chip away, geek-free Web sites.
Keep It Simple

Web site design 101, product knowledge, get 'booked.
The Rights Stuff

Read all about it, closeout encounters, do you copy?
Seek And Find

Hit Hunters, photo finish, think big.
New And Improved

The whole truth, upgrade know-how, getting the fax.
Extra Credit

Give 'em credit.
Scanning The Globe

Scan-tastic, dial direct, power play.
Backup Plan

Watch your backup, calling all start-ups.
In Search Of...

Online tax tips, counter space-saver, choosing an ISP.
Gimme Shelter

Going postal, finding cyberspace.
Made To Order

Custom-built computers, e-mail they'll want to read.
