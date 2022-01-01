Signing out of account, Standby...
Doone Roisin
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & Host of Female Startup Club
Doone Roisin, host of the internationally-acclaimed Female Startup Club podcast, has inspired thousands of small business owners and entrepreneurs globally through her relatable girlfriend-to-girlfriend-style chats with inspirational founders, empowering young women to create wealth through business
Follow Doone Roisin on Social
Latest
Why There's Never Been a Better Time to Become a Female Founder
Three ways the female start-up landscape is changing and how you can take advantage of it.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Kathryn Porritt
CEO & Founder, Icons Incorporated
-
Lion Shirdan
Founding Partner & CEO
-
Jeremy Moser
CEO of uSERP, EVP at Wordable
-
Kenneth Burke
Vice President of Marketing
-
Patrick Scherzinger
Managing Shareholder at Scherzinger Holding GmbH
-
Nate Nead
Managing Director at InvestNet
-
Jacinda Santora
Growth + Messaging Strategist
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store