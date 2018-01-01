Finance
Make a Statement
What to do if your bank requires audited financial statements
Finance
Can't Go With the Flow?
Simple solutions for winning the cash-flow battle
Enough Already?
Determining how much money you need for an equipment loan
Ride The Line
. . . because getting a fixed-rate loan might not be the best fix.
Finance
Getting Personal
You want a business loan, but your lender wants to know if you are good for it.
Leave No Loan Unturned
Check out the SBA's new guarantee limits.
Finance
Vetting The Vendor
Buying equipment? Read the fine print before you let your vendor do the financing.
Finance
The Graduates
Moving from individual investors to institutional VCs means learning to play by a new set of rules.
Finance
Beware The Ball And Chain
. . . of a loan: avoiding prepayment penalties.
Finance
What, No Farm?
The Agriculture Department has its eye on business, too.
Tug-O-War
Wrestling capital from investors online doesn't have to be so hard.
Finance
First Strike
Does the early bird get the loan?
Last Words
Will closing costs be the death knell of your new loan?