Doug Newcomb

Columnist

More From Doug Newcomb

If the Feds Don't Act, Expect More Autonomous Car Accidents
Self-Driving Cars

If the Feds Don't Act, Expect More Autonomous Car Accidents

The death of Elaine Herzberg after a collision with an Uber self-driving car could hinder autonomous vehicle development, but it might also force much-needed federal regulation.
4 min read
Why CES Is Now the Greatest Car Tech Show on Earth
Cars

Why CES Is Now the Greatest Car Tech Show on Earth

The Vegas gadget extravaganza is the place to see the future of car tech and transportation.
4 min read
Are Autonomous Vehicle Tests a Public Hazard?
Self-Driving Cars

Are Autonomous Vehicle Tests a Public Hazard?

Unlike other technologies, testing of self-driving cars on public roads could cause safety concerns and have an immediate negative impact on society.
4 min read
Apple May Build a Car, But No One Will Buy It
Apple

Apple May Build a Car, But No One Will Buy It

Based on Tim Cook's comments and the company's core competencies, autonomous ride-sharing tech could bring Apple success via robo-taxis.
3 min read
Our Rosy Outlook on Driverless Cars Needs a Reality Check
Self-Driving Cars

Our Rosy Outlook on Driverless Cars Needs a Reality Check

A utopian view of driverless cars eradicating traffic and accidents may miss the mark.
3 min read
Connected Car Data Is the New Oil
Self-Driving Cars

Connected Car Data Is the New Oil

In three years, automakers could make more money from connected vehicle data than car sales.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.