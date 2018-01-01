Doug Newcomb

Self-Driving Cars
If the Feds Don't Act, Expect More Autonomous Car Accidents
The death of Elaine Herzberg after a collision with an Uber self-driving car could hinder autonomous vehicle development, but it might also force much-needed federal regulation.
Cars
Why CES Is Now the Greatest Car Tech Show on Earth
The Vegas gadget extravaganza is the place to see the future of car tech and transportation.
Self-Driving Cars
Are Autonomous Vehicle Tests a Public Hazard?
Unlike other technologies, testing of self-driving cars on public roads could cause safety concerns and have an immediate negative impact on society.
Apple
Apple May Build a Car, But No One Will Buy It
Based on Tim Cook's comments and the company's core competencies, autonomous ride-sharing tech could bring Apple success via robo-taxis.
Self-Driving Cars
Our Rosy Outlook on Driverless Cars Needs a Reality Check
A utopian view of driverless cars eradicating traffic and accidents may miss the mark.
Self-Driving Cars
Connected Car Data Is the New Oil
In three years, automakers could make more money from connected vehicle data than car sales.