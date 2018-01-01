Dov Baron

Lessons About Employee Loyalty Learned in the Delivery Room
It feels good to be on a loyal team because, quite literally, we are born to enjoy bonding with each other.
4 min read
The Fall of American Apparel: Why a Founder's Genius Is Not Enough
The demise of a once-great brand shows today's leaders must practice communication and compassion to succeed.
5 min read
Have American Women Abandoned the Battle for Equal Pay?
There are about as many women as men in the workforce but that is one of the few ways they are equals.
6 min read
10 Signs That You Suck As a Leader
Your staff won't tell you that you're terrible. You'll just have to figure it out yourself.
4 min read
No One Cares What You Do But Your Story Could Make Them Cry
There's something far more powerful at work in our daily business interactions.
5 min read
Is There Life After Success(ion)?
You aren't who you think you are. Maybe you never were.
6 min read
Why 47 Percent of Your Best People Are Ready to Leave -- and What You Can Do About It
Many people will jump ship as soon as they perceive that something better has come along. Here's how to change that.
5 min read
The 11 Questions Emotionally Intelligent Leaders Ask Themselves
Do you have the courage to stop, be alone and answer them?
6 min read
Why Being a Self-Aware Leader Is Not Enough
Here's how to achieve "emotional intelligence."
5 min read
Unlocking 'the 4 Cs' to Create a Fiercely Loyal Corporate Culture
Want to hold on to your workforce? Emphasize cooperation and collaboration, for starters.
5 min read
