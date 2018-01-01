Dr. Dharminder Nagar is the MD of Paras Healthcare.
Healthcare
Ayushman Bharat - Taking Healthcare Services to the Grassroots
Modi Government wants to revolutionise healthcare in India, Let's examine what is all about
demonetization
Demonetization Anniversary: Pains & Gains for Healthcare Industry
Government is trying to link healthcare services with Aadhaar card and the data collected would make it easier to map the trends in the needs
Social Responsibility
Why Encouraging Individual Social Responsibility Is The Need Of The Hour
India is home to the third largest pool of billionaires in the world and has fourth largest pool of ultra-high-net worth households