Dr. Dharminder Nagar

Dr. Dharminder Nagar

MD, Paras Healthcare

Dr. Dharminder Nagar is the MD of Paras Healthcare.

More From Dr. Dharminder Nagar

Ayushman Bharat - Taking Healthcare Services to the Grassroots
Healthcare

Ayushman Bharat - Taking Healthcare Services to the Grassroots

Modi Government wants to revolutionise healthcare in India, Let's examine what is all about
5 min read
Demonetization Anniversary: Pains & Gains for Healthcare Industry
demonetization

Demonetization Anniversary: Pains & Gains for Healthcare Industry

Government is trying to link healthcare services with Aadhaar card and the data collected would make it easier to map the trends in the needs
4 min read
Why Encouraging Individual Social Responsibility Is The Need Of The Hour
Social Responsibility

Why Encouraging Individual Social Responsibility Is The Need Of The Hour

India is home to the third largest pool of billionaires in the world and has fourth largest pool of ultra-high-net worth households
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.