Guest Writer

Founder of TheFranchiseFacts.com and Consumer Advocate

Dr. Gabriel Feldman, MD, MPH, MBA, MHA, FACPM, is a noted consumer advocate, whistleblower, and former franchise owner. He recently launched a website to get prospective franchisees to think about whether franchising is right for them. After years working to draw attention to Medicaid fraud, Dr. Feldman successfully filed a whistle-blower lawsuit against New York City resulting in one of the largest awards ever paid.